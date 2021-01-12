As a stripped-down version of the Tab P11 Pro, Lenovo has launched the Tab P11 model in the US at $229 (roughly Rs. 16,800). It comes with an iPad Pro-like design, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and a single rear camera. The company has also announced an optional Precision Pen 223 stylus, a folio case, and a Smart Charging Station 2 for the tablet.

Design and display Lenovo Tab P11: At a glance

The Lenovo Tab P11 features an aluminium body with flat edges and proportionate bezels. It bears an 11-inch (2000x1200 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an Eye Care mode. The tablet is available in Slate Gray and Platinum Gray color options. The company is also offering an optional slim keyboard case that magnetically attaches to the tablet for transforming it into a portable laptop.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo Tab P11 is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calling. There is also a Smart Privacy feature that blurs the background during video calls.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo Tab P11 is powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. The device also comes with Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers, a dual-microphone array with Smart Voice DSP, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?