At the ongoing Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2021, Chinese tech giant Lenovo has announced an OLED screen variant of its Yoga Slim 7i Pro that was launched last year with an LCD panel. The display offers a 90Hz refresh rate, improved color accuracy, significantly higher contrast ratio, and up to 70% less blue light over an LCD panel. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED): At a glance

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) features a slim body with thin bezels on the sides. It bears a 14.0-inch QHD+ (2880x1800 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 125% sRGB color gamut. The laptop tips the scales at 1.45kg and is offered in a single Slate Grey color option.

Information Connectivity options available on the Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED)

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) comes with various connectivity options and I/O ports, including a USB 3.2 Generation 1 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) port, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, and Bluetooth 5.0. It also houses dual speakers and a multi-touch trackpad.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) is available with up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics or up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450. Under the hood, it offers up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home and packs a 61Wh battery.

Information How much does it cost?