Chinese smartphone maker Nubia is set to launch a new Z series handset with an electrochromic back panel, named the Red Magic 6 (codenamed NX669J), this year. In the latest development, the device has been spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11. It should also have a triple rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

Information What score did Nubia Red Magic 6 receive?

The Nubia Red Magic 6 appeared on Geekbench with model number NX669J. The listing, which was uploaded on December 29, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 1,004 and a multi-core score of 3,306.

Design and display Nubia Red Magic 6: At a glance

The Nubia Red Magic 6 should have a conventional display with noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The device should sport a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nubia Red Magic 6 should have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 8MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Nubia Red Magic 6 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device should run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. All latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port, should be supported.

