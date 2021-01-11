Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Vivo has launched the Y51A handset in India. Priced at Rs. 17,990, it is up for purchase via the company's e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata CLiQ, and other partner retail stores. As for the key highlights, the Y51A comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Design and display Vivo Y51A: At a glance

Vivo Y51A features a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there is a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y51A is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y51A draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?