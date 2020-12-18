Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy M12 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the FCC certification site, revealing that it will come with a 6,000mAh battery. Recently, the handset made an appearance on Geekbench platform with an Exynos 850 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M12: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy M12 will have an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-like notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a square-shaped quad-camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will offer a quad rear camera module including a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be powered by an Exynos 850 processor, combined with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI and pack a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?