Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a lot of hatred online due to its bugs. The game, which captivated the global community of gamers and non-gamers with its pitch-perfect graphics, cinematic and most importantly, Johnny Silverhand, who literally resembles actor Keanu Reeves, has fallen from its stardom. Sony has now decided to remove the game from its PlayStation store for digital purchase "until further notice."

Full refund for who've purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), in a statement, elaborated about the issue to fans miffed with the game's several obvious and irritating glitches when played on PlayStation. "SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store," the statement posted on its support system read.

CDPR apologizes, promises bug fixes, updates, patches to gamers

Earlier, game developing company CD Projekt RED (CDPR) had apologized to gamers for failing to pay "attention to making it play better on PS4 and Xbox One." Tweeting on Monday, more than a week after the game released, CDPR declared that bug fixes and updates are in the works, with two large patches in January and February to fix the most obvious glitches faced.

Lodge your refund request latest by December 21

CDPR has also extended support to dissatisfied gamers who wouldn't want to wait for patches, and asked them to "use the refund system of PSN or Xbox respectively." "For boxed versions, please first try to get a refund at the store where you bought the game. Should this not be possible, please contact us at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com," it added. December 21 is the last day.

