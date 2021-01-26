The upcoming Redmi Note 10, with model number M2101K7AG, has been approved by the FCC ahead of its expected launch in February, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav. According to the FCC listing, the handset will come with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and it will offer support for 4G LTE as well as dual-band Wi-Fi. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 10: At a glance

The Redmi Note 10 will feature a punch-hole display, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will have a quad rear camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is tipped to come in Gray, White, and Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 10 will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP micro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will sport a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 10 is likely to draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It is expected to run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability