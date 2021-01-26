-
POCO X2 receives Android 11-based MIUI 12.1 update in IndiaLast updated on Jan 26, 2021, 12:55 am
-
POCO has started releasing Android 11-based MIUI 12.1 update for the X2 model in India.
As reported by Gadgets 360, the latest update brings all the features of Android 11 along with the latest January 2021 Android security patch and other customizations of MIUI 12.
To recall, POCO X2 was launched in India in February 2020 as a rebranded Redmi K30 4G.
-
-
Information
Everything to know about the update
-
The Android 11 update for POCO X2 carries version number MIUI 12.1.2.0.RGHINXM and has a download size of 2.4GB. To manually check the update, users can go to Settings >System Updates.
-
Design and display
Recalling the POCO X2
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO X2 features a punch-hole display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera.
The handset has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Phoenix Red, Atlantis Blue and Matrix Purple color options.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The POCO X2 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 20MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The POCO X2 is fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It now supports Android 11-based MIUI 12.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.