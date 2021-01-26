Last updated on Jan 26, 2021, 12:55 am

POCO has started releasing Android 11-based MIUI 12.1 update for the X2 model in India. As reported by Gadgets 360, the latest update brings all the features of Android 11 along with the latest January 2021 Android security patch and other customizations of MIUI 12. To recall, POCO X2 was launched in India in February 2020 as a rebranded Redmi K30 4G.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for POCO X2 carries version number MIUI 12.1.2.0.RGHINXM and has a download size of 2.4GB. To manually check the update, users can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Recalling the POCO X2

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO X2 features a punch-hole display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera. The handset has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Phoenix Red, Atlantis Blue and Matrix Purple color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO X2 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 20MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Internals Under the hood