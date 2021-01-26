Last updated on Jan 26, 2021, 12:25 am

OPPO has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the A55 5G, in the Chinese market. It is available for purchase via the company's e-store and other e-commerce platforms. Priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000), the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A55 5G: At a glance

The OPPO A55 5G features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 60Hz touch sampling rate. It is available in two colors: Brisk Blue and Rhythm Black.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The A55 5G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A55 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The smartphone boots on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

Information Pricing and availability