Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones, TECNO has launched the POVA model in India. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It will go on sale for the first time on December 11 at 12 pm via Flipkart. Here's our roundup.

Design and display TECNO POVA: At a glance

The TECNO POVA features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device has a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, and Speed Purple color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TECNO POVA has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP main sensor, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and an AI lens. For selfies, it houses an 8MP camera on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The TECNO POVA is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots on Android 10-based HiOS 7.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?