Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is working to launch the Note 10 series of smartphones in China soon. The line-up is likely to include Note 10 and Note 10 Pro models. In the latest development, the company's general manager Lu Weibing has shared a post on Weibo, asking fans about their expectations from the upcoming Redmi Note 10 range. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, they will house a quad camera unit. The handsets are likely to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. However, only the Pro version is expected to offer a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 10 will sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.89) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. The Note 10 Pro will also pack quad rear cameras, including a 64MP main sensor and three other unknown lenses. They will have a 16MP and a 32MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals Under the hood

Not much is known about the specifications of the standard Note 10 model. However, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 735G chipset (Snapdragon 750G on the 5G variant), coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The duo will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Information How much will they cost?