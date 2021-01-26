-
Redmi Note 10 series could be launched in China soon
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is working to launch the Note 10 series of smartphones in China soon. The line-up is likely to include Note 10 and Note 10 Pro models.
In the latest development, the company's general manager Lu Weibing has shared a post on Weibo, asking fans about their expectations from the upcoming Redmi Note 10 range.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro: At a glance
The Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, they will house a quad camera unit.
The handsets are likely to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. However, only the Pro version is expected to offer a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Redmi Note 10 will sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.89) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter.
The Note 10 Pro will also pack quad rear cameras, including a 64MP main sensor and three other unknown lenses.
They will have a 16MP and a 32MP selfie snapper, respectively.
Internals
Under the hood
Not much is known about the specifications of the standard Note 10 model. However, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 735G chipset (Snapdragon 750G on the 5G variant), coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The duo will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery.
Information
How much will they cost?
The official launch and pricing details of the Redmi Note 10 series have not been revealed yet. However, given the expected specifications and features, the line-up could start at around Rs. 15,000. In India, the range is likely to be announced sometime in February.