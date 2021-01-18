Motorola is expected to introduce its new flagship smartphone, the Motorola Nio sometime in Q1 2021. In the latest news, live images of the phone have been spotted on Weibo (via Voice), revealing its key design features. As per the images, it will come with six cameras in total, with a 64MP sensor on the rear. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Motorola Nio: At a glance

According to the leaked images, the Motorola Nio will feature a dual punch-hole design with prominent bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The handset will likely bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 105Hz refresh rate. Further, it is expected to come in Sky and Beryl color variants.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Nio will sport a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and an unknown fourth sensor. Up front, there will be a 16MP and an 8MP lens for selfies and video calls.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola Nio will draw power from a Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,100mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?