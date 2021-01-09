Honor will launch its high-end V40 smartphone in China on January 18, the company has announced via a teaser clip posted on Weibo. The teaser has also revealed that the phone will feature a pill-shaped notch and curved screen edges. As for the other highlights, it is rumored to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a 120Hz screen, and 50W wireless charging support.

Design and display Honor V40: At a glance

The Honor V40 will offer a metallic body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1236x2676 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Honor V40 will pack a quad rear camera setup including a 50MP or 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there will be a 32MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor V40 is expected to draw power from a 5G-ready octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 66W wired and 45W wireless fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information What about the price?