Xiaomi sold 3,50,000 units of Mi 11 in just five minutes after the flagship handset went on its first sale in China on January 1, according to ITHome. The total sales value in those first five minutes exceeded CNY 1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,677 crore). Another report claims that 8,54,000 units of Mi 11 were ordered in the first seven hours of the sale.

Information 20,000 customers opted for Mi 11 "Eco Edition"

According to the reports, 20,000 customers purchased the Mi 11 "Eco Edition" aka "Green Edition," which is an unofficial moniker given to the variant that does not come with a charger and cable in the retail box.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Mi 11

The Mi 11 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The handset has a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a built-in fingerprint scanner. It comes in Horizon Blue, Frost White, Midnight Gray, Lilac Purple, and Honey Beige options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 bears a triple rear camera system that consists of a 108MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?