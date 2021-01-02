In a stark departure from 8K televisions and high fidelity Blu-ray media playback, a Redditor has gone full retro by cramming the entire Shrek film onto a floppy. At a filesize of 1.37 MB, the film plays back at a resolution of 120x96 pixels and four frames a second. That's 0.003 percent of the total capacity of a dual-layer Blu-ray disc.

Ridiculously Retro LimaTek Diskmaster: Unlikely union of Raspberry Pi and floppy drive

Reddit user GreedyPaint made a retro-themed playback device dubbed LimaTek Diskmaster for playing back the unusual media format. It consists of a Raspberry Pi inside a custom case that's hooked up to a floppy disk drive. The ingenious Redditor wrote a custom x265 video codec to compress the film exponentially. He is presently busy compressing the movie onto another retro format: a vinyl record.

Nostalgic A love letter to '80s VHS revolution

The retro-stylized video depicting the operation of GreedyPaint's contraption depicts a decidedly '80s looking VCR-esque device fashioned out of a Raspberry Pi. The CRT display comes alive bearing an old-timey logo of the made-up LimaTek Diskmaster, followed by a prompt to insert a floppy. The entire mock retro video captures the '80s aesthetic down to the VHS tracking artifacts and noisy, film grain-addled visuals.

Information What is the x265 video codec?

The free and open-source x265 video encoding library works with the rather self-explanatory High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) compression format. It allows video streams to be encoded into the H.265/MPEG-H HEVC formats. The codec is considered the gold standard in video encoding.

Open source Raspberry Pi: Computing for the masses