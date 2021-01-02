Home / News / Science News / Redditor compresses 'Shrek' film onto a 1.44 MB floppy disk
Last updated on Jan 02, 2021, 12:25 am
Ranabir Bhattacharyya
Written by
Ranabir Bhattacharyya
Nachiket Mhatre
Edited by
Nachiket Mhatre
Next News Article