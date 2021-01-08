HMD Global is expected to announce its mid-range Nokia 6.3 (also being referred as Nokia 6.4) model sometime before April this year. In the latest development, Steve Hemmerstoffer has shared renders of the phone, revealing its key design features. As per the images, the Nokia 6.3 will offer a waterdrop notch, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and quad rear cameras housed within a circular module.

The Nokia 6.3 will have a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.45-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 403ppi. Dimensions-wise, it will measure at 164.9x76.8x9.2mm (10.1mm with the rear camera bump).

The Nokia 6.3 is tipped to sport a quad rear camera module including a 24MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 13MP selfie snapper.

The Nokia 6.3 is likely to be fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with fast-charging support. The device should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

