Last updated on Jan 08, 2021, 07:29 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update for its 8 and 8 Pro smartphones in India, Australia, and Europe.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings a new keyboard with a height adjustment feature and introduces fixes related to auto-rotate, alarm clock, Bluetooth pairing, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
In India, it also adds a OnePlus Store app for buying products and availing benefits.
In India, the firmware carries build number 11.0.3.3.IN21DA for the OnePlus 8 and 11.0.3.3.IN11DA for the OnePlus 8 Pro. The firmware is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, users can go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader.
The former bears a 90Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen while the latter gets a 120Hz, 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display.
The Pro model also boasts of IP68 dust and water resistance.
The OnePlus 8 sports a triple rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
The 8 Pro has a quad camera system, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter.
Up front, they have a 16MP selfie shooter.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The standard model has a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging while the Pro variant houses a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and 30W wireless charging support.
The devices also offer support for the latest connectivity features.
