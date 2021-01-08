OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update for its 8 and 8 Pro smartphones in India, Australia, and Europe. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a new keyboard with a height adjustment feature and introduces fixes related to auto-rotate, alarm clock, Bluetooth pairing, and Wi-Fi connectivity. In India, it also adds a OnePlus Store app for buying products and availing benefits.

Everything to know about the update

In India, the firmware carries build number 11.0.3.3.IN21DA for the OnePlus 8 and 11.0.3.3.IN11DA for the OnePlus 8 Pro. The firmware is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, users can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Here's recalling the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The former bears a 90Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen while the latter gets a 120Hz, 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display. The Pro model also boasts of IP68 dust and water resistance.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 sports a triple rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The 8 Pro has a quad camera system, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter. Up front, they have a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood