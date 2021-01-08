Signal, the privacy-centric messaging service, took to Twitter to thank new users for their support. It also took the opportunity to apologize for delays in delivery of verification codes preventing registration for many new users. The surge in new users for the messaging platform can be traced to a two-word tweet from billionaire Elon Musk encouraging his followers to use Signal instead of WhatsApp.

Users first All you need to know about Signal

Signal is an open-source messenger funded/supported by Brian Acton (co-founder of WhatsApp), and used by the likes of Edward Snowden, Jack Dorsey, Bruce Schneier, and other privacy advocates. The platform is known for security features, such as disappearing messages which was available since 2016 but seen only recently on WhatsApp. Other exclusive features include encrypted profiles, incognito keyboard switching, and clients on Linux distros.

Leaks abound An antidote to WhatsApp's questionable data handling

Since its acquisition by Facebook in 2014, concerns over WhatsApp's data handling have grown. Facebook was widely critiqued for its handling of user data in 2017, when European regulators noticed WhatsApp numbers were being shared with Facebook networks for advertising purposes. The fact that people prefer to use different platforms for different purposes also does not help WhatsApp's cause.

Privacy concerns Why you should consider ditching WhatsApp

WhatsApp, with two billion+ users, is a popular end-to-end encrypted communication solution for most of the world. Unfortunately, its updated privacy policy is severely invasive and provides various Facebook-owned entities with a wide gamut of critical user data. The platform's proprietary/closed nature and convoluted development process translates into delayed detection and fixes to critical vulnerabilities compared to open-source alternatives.

Do you know? The link between advertising and user data

Monetization of internet platforms is primarily done through advertising. As highlighted in the movie The Social Dilemma, advertisers' interest in user data stems from its utility in delivering precisely targeted advertisements. The demographic insight of this system makes it invaluable to both brands and advertisers.

ToS concerns A sign of WhatsApp's waning consumer confidence