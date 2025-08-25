Ranbir-Vicky's 'Love & War' chase scene leaks online
What's the story
A leaked video from the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War has taken the internet by storm. The clip features actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in a high-speed desert chase, hinting at their intense rivalry as Army officers vying for Alia Bhatt's character's love. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in March 2026.
Reunion
Bhansali is training Kapoor to bring out aggressive side
In the viral scene, as captured by some fan, one of the actors can be seen driving an XUV, while the other is with multiple men on an open jeep. This film marks the first major collaboration between Kapoor and Kaushal since their roles in Sanju. Bhansali is reportedly impressed by their chemistry during these intense scenes. He has also been personally training Kapoor to bring out his character's darker, more aggressive side, per reports.
Film insights
Tug-of-war between 2 Army officers
The film's plot details are still under wraps, but a source told Pinkvilla that Love & War revolves around two strong-headed men played by Kapoor and Kaushal. "Both of them are phenomenal actors and indulge in a tug-of-war for Alia Bhatt's character." The film will see both actors playing Army officers, with Kapoor's character having negative traits.