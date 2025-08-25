Juliette Binoche's best roles that define her legacy

Juliette Binoche, the legendary French actor, has enchanted audiences across the globe with her versatility. Her career, spanning decades, has seen her take on an array of roles, each showcasing her talent and depth as an actor. From romantic dramas to gripping thrillers, Binoche's portrayal of complex characters has earned her critical acclaim and several awards. Here are five iconic roles that prove her mettle.

#1 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being' In The Unbearable Lightness of Being, Binoche takes on the role of Tereza, a young photographer caught up in love and societal pressures in 1960s Prague. Her performance nails the vulnerability and strength of a woman torn between her own desires and society's expectations. Love, freedom, and identity are some of the themes explored in the film, with Binoche's performance being both nuanced and compelling.

#2 'Three Colors: Blue' In Three Colors: Blue, Binoche plays the role of Julie Vignon de Courcy, a woman grappling with grief after losing her family in an accident. Her character's journey to emotional liberation is portrayed with subtlety and grace. The film is part of Krzysztof Kieslowski's acclaimed trilogy on liberty, equality, and fraternity. Binoche's performance won her the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival.

#3 'Chocolat' In Chocolat, Binoche plays Vianne Rocher, a free-spirited chocolatier who opens a shop in a conservative French village. Her character defies social norms as she brings joy to those around her with her chocolate creations. The film beautifully mixes themes of acceptance and change with lighthearted moments. Binoche's endearing portrayal got her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

#4 'Certified Copy' In Abbas Kiarostami's Certified Copy, Binoche features as Elle, an art gallery owner who gets into philosophical discussions about authenticity on meeting an English writer in Tuscany. The lines of reality and fiction blur here, as their relationship deepens during their day-long conversation. For this role, she won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for its complexity.