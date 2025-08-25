'Haiwaan': Shriya Pilgaonkar joins Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

Shriya Pilgaonkar is set to star in Priyadarshan's new thriller Haiwaan, joining Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

This film brings Kumar and Khan back together for the first time since 2008's Tashan.

Written by Rohan Shankar (of Saiyaara fame), Haiwaan is reportedly a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam.

Filming has already started, and sneak peeks of the stars are already making waves online.