'Haiwaan': Shriya Pilgaonkar joins Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan
Shriya Pilgaonkar is set to star in Priyadarshan's new thriller Haiwaan, joining Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.
This film brings Kumar and Khan back together for the first time since 2008's Tashan.
Written by Rohan Shankar (of Saiyaara fame), Haiwaan is reportedly a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam.
Filming has already started, and sneak peeks of the stars are already making waves online.
Boman Irani also part of the cast
The cast also features Boman Irani, adding even more star power.
Pilgaonkar—fresh off praise for Mandala Murders—is expected to bring something new to the story.
With Priyadarshan directing this impressive lineup, Haiwaan is shaping up to be a movie worth looking out for.