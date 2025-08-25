'Ek Chatur Naar' trailer out! Divya-Neil battle through blackmail chaos
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of the comedy thriller Ek Chatur Naar has been released. The film stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla in lead roles. The two-minute-and-36-second-long clip promises a captivating mix of humor, suspense, and manipulation, with every character seemingly harboring secrets. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is set to hit theaters on September 12, 2025.
Ensemble cast
Cast and motion poster
The clip tells us the entire plotline, where we'll see Khossla's slum-dwelling character blackmailing industrialist Mukesh's character after he accidentally drops his phone. Apart from Mukesh and Khossla, the film also features Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajniesh Duggal, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Heli Daruwala, Rose Sardana, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma. The motion poster of Ek Chatur Naar was released earlier this month.
Recent work
Mukesh's latest release
Before Ek Chatur Naar, Mukesh was seen in the musical drama Hai Junoon! - Dream Dare Dominate. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Yukti Thareja, Aryan Katoch, Priyank Sharma, and Kunwar Amar in pivotal roles. Khossla was last seen in Savi.