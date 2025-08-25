'Ek Chatur Naar' trailer out! Divya-Neil battle through blackmail chaos

Ensemble cast

Cast and motion poster

The clip tells us the entire plotline, where we'll see Khossla's slum-dwelling character blackmailing industrialist Mukesh's character after he accidentally drops his phone. Apart from Mukesh and Khossla, the film also features Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajniesh Duggal, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Heli Daruwala, Rose Sardana, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma. The motion poster of Ek Chatur Naar was released earlier this month.