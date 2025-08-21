'Ek Chatur Naar' teaser out: Divya Khossla packs a punch

The much-awaited comedy thriller Ek Chatur Naar, starring Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh , has released its first teaser. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film promises a chaotic mix of charm, mind games, and hilarious misadventures. The teaser introduces us to an on-screen battle between two characters from different backgrounds. The film will release in theaters on September 12, 2025.

Character dynamics 'Begum vs Badshah' The teaser presents a face-off between Khossla and Mukesh's characters, dubbed "Begum vs Badshah." Ravi Kishan, who lent his voice for the teaser, hints at this conflict being a game of wits. The film also stars Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajneish Duggal, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Heli Daruwala, Rose Sardana, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma in pivotal roles.

Actor's dedication Khossla lived in a slum for the role Khossla recently shared her experience of filming Ek Chatur Naar, revealing that she lived in a slum in Lucknow to understand the lives of slum dwellers better. She called it a "one-of-a-kind experience" and can't wait to take audiences on this "rollercoaster of a quirky comedy." The film is produced by T-Series and Merry Go Round Studios.