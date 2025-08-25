Next Article
Reality show 'Rise & Fall' premieres on Amazon MX Player
Amazon MX Player is launching "Rise & Fall," a new reality series hosted by Ashneer Grover, streaming from September 6.
The twist? Sixteen contestants—ranging from TV personalities to entertainers—are split into "Rulers" living in a fancy penthouse and "Workers" stuck in a bare-bones basement, setting the stage for some real power moves.
Contestants and streaming details
Expect strategy, shifting alliances, and plenty of drama as players compete for the top spot.
Contestants like Dhanashree Verma are excited about the mental challenges, while Kiku Sharda brings his signature humor to the mix.
You can catch all episodes on Amazon MX Player across mobile devices, smart TVs, Prime Video, Fire TV, and more—so it's easy to tune in wherever you are.