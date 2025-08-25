'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' motion-poster out: Varun-Janhvi turn 'heartbreakers'

Star-studded lineup

'SSKTK' marks 3rd collaboration between Dhawan, Khaitan

The motion poster also gives a glimpse of the star-studded cast, including Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. By the looks of it, it seems that Dhawan and Kapoor's characters will try to extract revenge from Saraf and Malhotra's characters, who are about to get married. It marks Dhawan's third collaboration with Khaitan after their successful films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).