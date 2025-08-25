'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' motion-poster out: Varun-Janhvi turn 'heartbreakers'
What's the story
The motion poster of Shashank Khaitan's upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, was released on Monday. The vibrant poster features Varun Dhawan in a larger-than-life avatar and Janhvi Kapoor in contrasting looks ranging from geeky to glamorous. The tagline reads, "two heartbreakers and one wicked plan," hinting at a fun-filled ride. The film is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Dussehra.
Star-studded lineup
'SSKTK' marks 3rd collaboration between Dhawan, Khaitan
The motion poster also gives a glimpse of the star-studded cast, including Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. By the looks of it, it seems that Dhawan and Kapoor's characters will try to extract revenge from Saraf and Malhotra's characters, who are about to get married. It marks Dhawan's third collaboration with Khaitan after their successful films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).
Box office competition
'SSKTK' to clash with 'Kantara' sequel, other films
The romantic comedy will not have a solo release. The film is set to clash at the box office with Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Despite this, producer Karan Johar and the team are confident that their film will do well during the festive period as it has no major competition until Diwali.