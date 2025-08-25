8,000 styles, 30-minute delivery: Myntra's M-Now debuts in Hyderabad

Myntra , the popular online fashion and lifestyle retailer, has launched its M-Now quick-delivery service in Hyderabad . The new offering comes after successful launches in other major Indian cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR. With this launch, Myntra is expanding its footprint ahead of the festive season when e-commerce platforms usually witness a surge in demand.

Service details Over 8,000 styles available across categories The M-Now service gives Hyderabad shoppers access to some 8,000 styles across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories. The best part? You can get your order delivered in as little as half an hour! Popular brands like Levi's, MANGO, Vero Moda, Tommy Hilfiger, Maybelline, and Bata are all available through this speedy service.

Market adaptation 'Hyderabad's trend-conscious shoppers are ideal for M-Now' Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer at Myntra, said Hyderabad's vibrant and trend-conscious customer base makes it an ideal market for M-Now. The service is designed for those moments when immediacy matters most. The launch of M-Now in Hyderabad is part of Myntra's strategy to meet the growing demand for instant fulfillment among urban shoppers, a trend that has already transformed grocery and food delivery sectors.

Delivery strategy Myntra to use dark store-led model for deliveries Myntra will use a dark store-led model to manage deliveries in Hyderabad. This approach allows the company to handle large order volumes while ensuring quicker turnaround times, even during peak sales events. The strategy has already proven successful in other cities where M-Now was launched earlier.