Zydus Lifesciences shares gain 3% on solid quarterly results

The company's revenue for the June quarter rose to ₹6,573.7 crore from ₹6,207.5 crore last year, with net profit inching up to ₹1,486.6 crore. Earnings per share also improved a bit—showing steady growth and a healthy business.

Annual revenue up by 19% in FY25

Looking at the bigger picture, Zydus saw its annual revenue jump 19% in fiscal 2025 to ₹23,241.5 crore and net profit rise 20%.

With a low debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.13, the company appears financially stable—a factor that may be contributing to increased investor confidence and trading activity.