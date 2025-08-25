Zydus Lifesciences shares gain 3% on solid quarterly results
Zydus Lifesciences shares climbed 3% on Monday, hitting ₹1,021 by early afternoon.
The spike comes on the heels of solid June 2025 quarterly results and unusually high trading volumes, signaling that investors are paying close attention.
The company's revenue for the June quarter rose 6%
The company's revenue for the June quarter rose to ₹6,573.7 crore from ₹6,207.5 crore last year, with net profit inching up to ₹1,486.6 crore.
Earnings per share also improved a bit—showing steady growth and a healthy business.
Annual revenue up by 19% in FY25
Looking at the bigger picture, Zydus saw its annual revenue jump 19% in fiscal 2025 to ₹23,241.5 crore and net profit rise 20%.
With a low debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.13, the company appears financially stable—a factor that may be contributing to increased investor confidence and trading activity.