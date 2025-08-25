Next Article
Why Gujarat Gas shares fell despite stable earnings
Gujarat Gas shares dipped 0.42% to ₹430.25 on Monday, despite the company posting stable earnings and announcing a ₹5.82 per share dividend just ahead of its AGM on September 25, 2025.
Q1 revenue at ₹3,870.89 crore
Even with solid numbers—Q1 FY25 revenue at ₹3,870.89 crore and net profit of ₹326.77 crore—the stock still dropped, showing that good financials don't always guarantee happy investors.
Annual revenue for FY25 at ₹16,486.95 crore
Annual revenue for FY25 rose to ₹16,486.95 crore from last year's ₹15,690.19 crore, with net profit inching up too, but high trading volumes and market mood kept the stock in the red—even with a fresh dividend coming up on September 4th.
Sometimes markets just do their own thing!