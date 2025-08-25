Next Article
Adani Total Gas shares rise on higher revenue
Adani Total Gas saw its shares rise by 2% on Monday, reaching ₹630.50 in afternoon trading.
The boost came after the company reported higher revenue for April-June 2025 (Q1 FY26), up to ₹1,378.58 crore from ₹1,341.26 crore last quarter.
Net profit for the quarter was ₹161.03 crore, with earnings per share at ₹1.50.
Full year results and dividend announcement
Looking at the full year ending March 2025, revenue grew to nearly ₹5,000 crore compared to last year's ₹4,474.74 crore.
However, net profit slipped a bit to ₹639 crore versus last year's ₹649.60 crore, nudging earnings per share down slightly too.
The company also announced a final dividend of 25 paise per share, set for June 13, 2025—a small bonus for shareholders as they head into the new financial year.