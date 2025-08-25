Adani Total Gas shares rise on higher revenue

Full year results and dividend announcement

Looking at the full year ending March 2025, revenue grew to nearly ₹5,000 crore compared to last year's ₹4,474.74 crore.

However, net profit slipped a bit to ₹639 crore versus last year's ₹649.60 crore, nudging earnings per share down slightly too.

The company also announced a final dividend of 25 paise per share, set for June 13, 2025—a small bonus for shareholders as they head into the new financial year.