-
08 Jan 2021
Moto G Stylus (2021) spotted on Geekbench, key specifications revealed
Written byHarshita Malik
Science
-
Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G Stylus (2021) smartphone in the coming weeks. It will arrive as a successor to the Moto G Stylus aka Moto G Pro.
In the latest development, the Moto G Stylus (2021) has been spotted on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice), revealing that it will come with a Snapdragon 678 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and Android 10 support.
-
-
Technicality
What is Geekbench and how does it evaluate CPU performance?
-
Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances.
While calculating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is applied to achieve single-core results as well.
Notably, the faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.
-
Information
What scores did Moto G Stylus (2021) achieve?
-
As per the MySmartPrice report, the Moto G Stylus's (2021) listing was uploaded on January 8. The handset has received a single-core score of 542 and a multi-core score of 1,650.
-
Design and display
Moto G Stylus (2021): At a glance
-
As per previously leaked renders, the Moto G Stylus (2021) will feature a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a square-shaped quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The handset will bear a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen along with a built-in stylus on the bottom edge.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Moto G Stylus (2021) is tipped to sport a quad rear camera module including a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Moto G Stylus (2021) will draw power from a Snapdragon 678 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
At the heart, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
What about the price?
-
At present, there is no official information pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Moto G Stylus (2021). However, given the expected specifications, it will be priced at around Rs. 25,000.