Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G Stylus (2021) smartphone in the coming weeks. It will arrive as a successor to the Moto G Stylus aka Moto G Pro. In the latest development, the Moto G Stylus (2021) has been spotted on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice), revealing that it will come with a Snapdragon 678 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and Android 10 support.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it evaluate CPU performance?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is applied to achieve single-core results as well. Notably, the faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information What scores did Moto G Stylus (2021) achieve?

As per the MySmartPrice report, the Moto G Stylus's (2021) listing was uploaded on January 8. The handset has received a single-core score of 542 and a multi-core score of 1,650.

Design and display Moto G Stylus (2021): At a glance

As per previously leaked renders, the Moto G Stylus (2021) will feature a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a square-shaped quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset will bear a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen along with a built-in stylus on the bottom edge.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G Stylus (2021) is tipped to sport a quad rear camera module including a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G Stylus (2021) will draw power from a Snapdragon 678 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?