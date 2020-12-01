Last updated on Dec 01, 2020, 12:58 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its portfolio of mid-range 5G smartphones, Chinese tech giant ZTE has launched the Blade 20 Pro 5G model in its home country.
As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 765G processor, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, and a familiar waterdrop notch design.
Here's our roundup.
The ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels, curved edges, and a glass body. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.47-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is available in a single Blue color option.
The ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G offers a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based MiFavor 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G are yet to be announced. However, looking at its specifications, the handset is expected to be priced at around Rs. 25,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.