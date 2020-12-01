Expanding its portfolio of mid-range 5G smartphones, Chinese tech giant ZTE has launched the Blade 20 Pro 5G model in its home country. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 765G processor, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, and a familiar waterdrop notch design. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G: At a glance

The ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels, curved edges, and a glass body. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.47-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is available in a single Blue color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G offers a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based MiFavor 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?