After the first sale was canceled last week, Micromax IN 1B is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12 pm via Flipkart. To recall, it was launched in the country last month alongside the IN Note 1. The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Micromax IN 1B: At a glance

The Micromax IN 1B features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a rectangular-shaped dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Green, Blue, and Purple color options.

Information Micromax IN 1B has a 13MP dual rear camera module

The Micromax IN 1B offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Micromax IN 1B is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10/Android 10 (Go edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers supports for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?