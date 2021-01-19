Motorola is working to expand its range of budget smartphones, with the Moto G30 handset to be launched soon. It may reportedly be called Motorola Capri Plus.

Meanwhile, in the latest news, the phone has been spotted on the NBTC certification site (via MySmartPrice), with model number XT2129-2.

It is also tipped to come with a 90Hz display and a Snapdragon 662 chipset.