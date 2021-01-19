-
Moto G30 spotted on NBTC certification website, launch imminentLast updated on Jan 19, 2021, 12:15 am
Motorola is working to expand its range of budget smartphones, with the Moto G30 handset to be launched soon. It may reportedly be called Motorola Capri Plus.
Meanwhile, in the latest news, the phone has been spotted on the NBTC certification site (via MySmartPrice), with model number XT2129-2.
It is also tipped to come with a 90Hz display and a Snapdragon 662 chipset.
Design and display
Moto G30: At a glance
The Moto G30 will likely feature a waterdrop notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Moto G30 will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it will have a 13MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Moto G30 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the price?
At present, there is no official information on the launch and pricing of the Moto G30 smartphone. However, with the expected specifications and features, it should cost around Rs. 15,000.