Last updated on Jan 09, 2021, 05:24 pm
Hi,
Written byMudit Dube
As its first-ever wearable, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Band in India on January 11, the tech giant has announced.
The fitness tracker will be available via Amazon and the e-commerce giant has activated a promo page for the device, revealing its key features.
Earlier this week, tipsters Ishan Agarwal and Mukul Sharma had revealed the images, specifications, and pricing of the OnePlus Band.
The upcoming OnePlus Band will feature a large capsule like module with a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen on the top and a host of sensors at the bottom. This unit will be housed in a dual-tone silicone band.
The device will have an IP68-rated build quality, meaning it will survive dust and rain. However, it remains to be seen if it will be swim-proof.
The OnePlus Band will offer 14 days of battery life on a single charge. However, details regarding its charging capabilities are unknown as of now. We hope the device supports fast charging, much like the company's smartphones and wireless earbuds.
According to the details revealed by Amazon's promo page, the OnePlus Band will provide real-time heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2), as well as sleep tracking via the OnePlus Health app.
The wearable will also offer support for 13 dedicated exercise modes including running, cycling, cricket, badminton, and hiking.
You will also have the option to control music from the device itself.
The OnePlus Band will make its global debut in India on January 11 at 11 am, before being launched in other markets. The wearable is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 2,500.
