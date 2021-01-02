Xiaomi will launch its budget-friendly Redmi 9T model on January 8, as per tipster @chunvn8888. Separately, the handset has also appeared in an unboxing video on YouTube (now removed), revealing its design details and features. According to the video, the Redmi 9T will arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 Power that was introduced in India last month.

Design and display Redmi 9T: At a glance

The Redmi 9T will offer a waterdrop notch design, a thick bezel at the bottom, and a plastic body. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The handset will bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9T will sport a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9T is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?