Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Xiaomi-backed Redmi has launched the 9T and Note 9T models in the global markets. The handsets come with up to quad rear cameras, Full-HD+ screens, mid-range hardware, and modern-looking designs. The Redmi 9T will be up for purchase starting January 9 while the Note 9T will go on sale from January 11. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi 9T and Note 9T: At a glance

The Redmi 9T has a waterdrop notch design and a quad rear camera module while the Redmi Note 9T gets a punch-hole cut-out and a triple-lens rear camera. For biometric authentication, both the handsets offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The duo bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Redmi 9T sports a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The triple rear camera unit on the Note 9T comprises the same sensors as the 9T except for the ultra-wide shooter. Up front, they have an 8MP (f/2.0) and a 13MP (f/2.3) camera, respectively.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9T draws power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery. The Note 9T is fueled by a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handsets run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and support 18W fast-charging.

Pricing How much do they cost?