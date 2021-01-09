Last updated on Jan 09, 2021, 04:13 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Xiaomi-backed Redmi has launched the 9T and Note 9T models in the global markets.
The handsets come with up to quad rear cameras, Full-HD+ screens, mid-range hardware, and modern-looking designs.
The Redmi 9T will be up for purchase starting January 9 while the Note 9T will go on sale from January 11.
Here's our roundup.
The Redmi 9T has a waterdrop notch design and a quad rear camera module while the Redmi Note 9T gets a punch-hole cut-out and a triple-lens rear camera.
For biometric authentication, both the handsets offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The duo bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
Redmi 9T sports a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper.
The triple rear camera unit on the Note 9T comprises the same sensors as the 9T except for the ultra-wide shooter.
Up front, they have an 8MP (f/2.0) and a 13MP (f/2.3) camera, respectively.
The Redmi 9T draws power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery.
The Note 9T is fueled by a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The handsets run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and support 18W fast-charging.
The Redmi 9T starts at €159 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the base 4GB/64GB model and goes up to €199 (approximately Rs. 17,900) for the 6GB/128GB variant.
The Note 9T costs €229 (around Rs. 20,500) and €269 (roughly Rs. 24,100) for the 64GB and 128GB storage options, respectively. As an introductory offer, it is available at €199 (roughly Rs. 17,900) and €249 (roughly Rs. 22,300).
