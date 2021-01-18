Indian messaging app Hike StickerChat has been shut down. The platform officially closed down today following a Twitter announcement by founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal on January 6. Mittal's tweet went viral following recent controversy over WhatsApp's privacy policy. The app has also been removed from Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Here are more details.

“Free” trade Indian platforms impossible unless Western competitors are banned, says Mittal

The Bharti Group scion relayed a tone of defeat through his tweets, where he lamented that India won't have its own messaging service. His tweet also tacitly called for a ban on "Western companies" while citing strong "global network effects" preventing Indian messaging platforms from succeeding. While such government overreach is commonplace in traditional manufacturing industries, it's difficult to regulate cyberspace.

Twitter Post Mittal's tweet calls for government intervention

India won’t have its own messenger.



Global network effects are too strong (unless India bans Western companies)@telegram UX, Groups better than @signalapp



Both are very good. As entities they have the right incentives (more aligned with consumers) unlike FB products. — Kavin Bharti Mittal (@kavinbm) January 10, 2021

Clutching at straws From virtual spaces to entertainment, Hike left no stone unturned

In the intervening period, Hike had tried out everything from feature phones to mobile entertainment in order to claw its way back to relevance. This also includes the HikeLand, a social virtual product the company had unveiled last year. Dubbed as a "mobile-first virtual world," HikeLand is a virtual hangout service that is touted to send traditional text-based messaging services to the history books.

Fall from relevance Hike ironically fails during mass exodus of users from WhatsApp

Backed by SoftBank Group, the start-up was valued at $1.4 billion at its peak in 2016. However, Hike failed to make a dent against Facebook's vice-like grip over Indian social media space. At 400 million registered users, WhatsApp continues to remain the dominant messaging platform in the country. The fact that it wasn't even considered as a WhatsApp alternative underscores Hike's fall from relevance.

Vibe and Rush Mittal will now focus on Vibe and Rush