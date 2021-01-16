With WhatsApp's clarifications being received with skepticism, the chat app has pushed the deadline for accepting its new Terms of Service (ToS) forward by three months. Users now have until May 15 to accept the updated ToS. The messaging service could have lost some users to rival communication platforms like Telegram and Signal. But it's hard to gauge the actual impact without official figures.

Mixed signals WhatsApp fails to address the elephant in the room

WhatsApp recently made a blog post claiming to have heard user concerns, which has evidently failed to elicit user trust. People want their WhatsApp accounts separate from Facebook, and aren't happy with data being shared between the platforms. The tone of WhatsApp's original notification, however, clearly implied the parent company's intention of sharing user data with sister concerns such as Facebook.

PR disaster ToS changes being discussed by governments around the world

The widespread use of WhatsApp chatbots by the governments of Germany, France, Brazil, Great Britain, and India has legislators concerned. The new privacy policy was alleged to be a threat to national security in a plea filed in the Delhi High Court. This prompted the IT Ministry to look into the case. Eminent Indian businessmen have also tweeted their concerns on the issue.

Laying low WhatsApp tries to buy time while bleeding users to rivals

WhatsApp might have a near-monopoly in the personal communications space, but internet-savvy users have also shown willingness to move to other platforms. The panic is apparent as Twitter accounts of Instagram chief Adam Mosseri and WhatsApp head Will Cathcart were pressed into fire control mode. Their posts had a common thread voicing the platform's intent to clear misunderstandings over the next three months.

Taking cover WhatsApp lays low in hopes of the controversy being forgotten