After the release of his latest film Taish, actor Pulkit Samrat has started work on his upcoming movie, Suswagatam Khushamadeed.

Taking to Instagram, Pulkit recently shared a picture of him along with his team from a reading session.

"New beginning! #SuswagatamKhushamadeed. Prep work on," the 36-year-old actor captioned the image.

