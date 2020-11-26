Last updated on Nov 26, 2020, 12:57 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
After the release of his latest film Taish, actor Pulkit Samrat has started work on his upcoming movie, Suswagatam Khushamadeed.
Taking to Instagram, Pulkit recently shared a picture of him along with his team from a reading session.
"New beginning! #SuswagatamKhushamadeed. Prep work on," the 36-year-old actor captioned the image.
Here are more details on this.
Pulkit has signed a two-movie deal with Meta4films and Insite India, one of which is Suswagatam Khushamadeed.
Directed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore, the project is expected to go on floors soon.
Reportedly, the story of the movie is based on social harmony and how "love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all."
