26 Nov 2020
Neha Kakkar gifts Rs. 1 lakh to 'Indian Idol' contestant
Written byShruti Niraj
Singer Neha Kakkar, who is back on the sets of Indian Idol, came forward to help a contestant after listening to his story.
A contestant named Shahzad Ali shared his story of hard luck and the financial obstacles he faced to participate in the show, which moved Neha so much that she gifted him Rs. 1 lakh.
Here is more on this.
Contestant's grandmother took loan to help him
Shahzad, who hails from Jaipur, revealed that his grandmother had to take Rs. 5,000 loan so that he could come to Mumbai and participate in Indian Idol.
While Neha offered him financial help, fellow judge Vishal Dadlani promised to find a good teacher who could train him.
Shahzad works at a small cloth shop in Jaipur and has been brought up by his grandmother.
Check out the heartwarming promo clip here
Shahzad wants to buy a concrete house for his family
Raised by his grandmother after the death of his parents, Shahzad disclosed that he would buy a concrete house after winning the show since they do not have a proper home.
Impressing judges by singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's classic song Kinna Sohna Tenu, he said that he wanted to win the show and make his family proud.
Cannot express my happiness: Shahzad
Shahzad was overwhelmed by Neha's gesture and said, "I cannot express my happiness in words today. I am sure my grandmother will be proud of me and I am extremely excited to perform at Indian Idol 2020 (sic)."
'Indian Idol' giving platform to talented singers across country
Indian Idol is a singing reality show that has been bringing forth talented singers across the country for more than a decade now.
The show was started in 2004 and singer Abhijeet Sawant was the first winner.
Last season, Sunny Hindustani bagged the title.
For years, the show has given a platform to many notable singers including the now-judge Neha Kakkar.
Super duper excited: Neha on 'Indian Idol' season 12
Neha, who recently got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh, expressed excitement at being back with the latest season of Indian Idol.
She wrote, "I am super duper excited for Indian Idol 2020, can't wait for you all to see the amazing talent we have in this season."
For the unversed, Indian Idol season 12 will premiere on Sony TV on November 28.
We're back: Neha wrote on Instagram
'Indian Idol 12' teasers promise entertaining season
Just like any other season, looks like this season will also witness some extraordinary talents, fun-filled gimmicks and some teary-eyed moments.
In the promos shared by Sony TV, Neha as well as fellow judges can be seen getting overwhelmed by the contestants' stories of struggle.
To recall, Neha has always been sensitive toward contestants and offered support to them in the past as well.