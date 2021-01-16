The Terms of Service (ToS) and privacy policy of Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp were recently updated. And, the revised documentation is now being scrutinized by the IT Ministry of the Government of India. The update has made users apprehensive of WhatsApp sharing their personal information with Facebook. Top business leaders in the country have voiced concerns over the changes to the ToS. Here's more.

Changes to ToS clarified by WhatsApp; damage already done

Earlier this week, WhatsApp tweeted an infographic clarifying these changes. The company claimed the revisions only affect interactions with business accounts on the platform. However, scores of users have already migrated to alternatives such as Signal and Telegram. Meanwhile, eminent figures like Elon Musk, Anand Mahindra, Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder, Paytm), and Sameer Nigam (CEO, PhonePe) have been vocal about moving to other platforms.

Eminent Indians express concerns; EU GDPR effectively reins in Facebook

PhonePe CEO Nigam said he had moved more than a thousand PhonePe users to Signal, recreated all workgroups, and moved family groups as well. Paytm founder Sharma decried the double standards employed by WhatsApp when dealing with user data for the European Union (EU) vis-a-vis India. The European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) prevents user data from misuse by entities such as Facebook.

How long we will be taken for granted by such blatant double standards ?

Self claimed ad claiming respect of our privacy v/s actual policy.



For India 🇮🇳 For Europe 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/bT45XwvsO1 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) January 13, 2021

India one of WhatsApp's largest markets

WhatsApp has more than 400 million users in India. It has a lot to lose for breaching user trust or if the IT Ministry finds the new policy in violation of local laws. The messaging service gave users until February 8 to consent to the updated ToS in order to continue using the platform. WhatsApp has not altered the deadline despite tweeting a clarification.

Government intervention would be in best interest of users