-
OPPO A93 5G, with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 480 chipset, launchedLast updated on Jan 16, 2021, 12:15 am
-
Expanding its range of budget 5G smartphones, tech giant OPPO has released the A93 5G handset in China with a price-tag of CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,600).
To recall, its 4G variant was launched in October last year.
As for the key highlights, the handset gets a Snapdragon 480 chipset, a 90Hz screen, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
OPPO A93 5G: At a glance
-
The OPPO A93 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the gradient-finished rear panel, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Face Unlock feature.
Further, it is offered in Aurora, Elegant Silver, and Dazzle Black colors.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The OPPO A93 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The OPPO A93 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.
It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
How much does it cost?
-
As far as its pricing is concerned, the OPPO A93 5G costs CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,600) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The price of the other variant, with 128GB storage, has not been revealed yet.