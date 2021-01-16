Expanding its range of budget 5G smartphones, tech giant OPPO has released the A93 5G handset in China with a price-tag of CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,600).

To recall, its 4G variant was launched in October last year.

As for the key highlights, the handset gets a Snapdragon 480 chipset, a 90Hz screen, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Here's our roundup.