Honor is all set to introduce the V40 smartphone in China on January 18. Now, two posts on Weibo by the company reportedly revealed the design features and camera information of the phone. According to the posts, it will come with a 50MP quad camera setup and an enhanced low-light imaging capability. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Honor V40: At a glance

The Honor V40 will feature a metallic body with a pill-shaped cut-out to house the dual selfie cameras, curved screen edges, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Honor V40 will sport a quad rear camera system including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP laser focus sensor. On the front, there will be a 32MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor V40 will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 10 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?