Last updated on Jan 08, 2021, 12:25 am
Written byHarshita Malik
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 update for the 8T smartphones in India, North America, and Europe, a week after it released the OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 update.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings the same changes as the last update, along with fixing the issue which caused the media player to pause abnormally.
Here are more details.
The update carries build number 11.0.6.8.KB05DA in India, 11.0.6.9.KB05BA in Europe, and 1.0.6.8.KB05AA in North America. The firmware is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, users can go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8T features an aluminium-glass body, with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 120Hz 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
It comes in Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver, and Cyberpunk 2077 themed variants.
The OnePlus 8T sports a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 8T draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
