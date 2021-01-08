Realme has launched its latest budget smartphone, the V15 in China. Priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000), it will go on sale in its home country from January 14 onwards. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, a Super AMOLED display, 64MP triple rear cameras; and supports 50W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

The Realme V15 features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there is a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen that offers an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Further, it comes in Silver, Blue, and a Gradient color finish.

The Realme V5 is equipped with a triple rear camera module including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP selfie snapper.

The Realme V15 is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

