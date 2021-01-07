WhatsApp has been partially rolling out a new UI for the WhatsApp Web component. The update was a part of the latest 2.21.1.3 beta build available through the Google Play Beta program. The updated UI includes revisions for multi-device support. This update only covers the visual aspects of the feature, with the actual elements enabling multi-device functionality expected in a future release.

Beta update reveals dedicated button to link new devices

WABetaInfo has revealed a screenshot showing a UI element for linking a new device to your existing account. In addition to the Link Device button, the updated UI also shows devices already linked to WhatsApp, along with the total active time for each device. This should come in handy to keep a track of up to four linked devices through the new UI element.

However, the company has not revealed a release date

The multi-device support feature has been in the works for more than a year. However, Facebook hasn't specified an official release date for this major update yet. Users will have the option to add up to four devices to the same account. Presently, one can add a single desktop device, in addition to the primary phone by the means of QR code validation.

Information What you need to know about WhatsApp's multi-device support

Unlike existing dual-device support through the desktop app, the primary device (smartphone) will no longer need an active internet connection. The feature will be seamlessly integrated with existing features and incorporate UI and app updates to enable complicated tasks such as multi-device calling.

Update comes on the heels of WhatsApp testing multi-device calling