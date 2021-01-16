Honor's V40 handset, which was scheduled to be launched on January 18, will now be announced on January 22, the company confirmed via Weibo. It will go on sale on the same day. The delay is said to be due to the "conference venue and equipment" issue. The phone will come with dual selfie cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, and a 120Hz screen.

Design and display Honor V40: At a glance

The Honor V40 will likely feature a metallic body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras, curved screen edges, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad-camera module. The handset will bear a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Honor V40 will pack a quad rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a laser autofocus unit. Up front, the dual-lens setup will include a 32MP and an 8MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood

Honor V40 is expected to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?