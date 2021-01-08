Ahead of their official launch on January 14, Samsung has started accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra in India. Interested buyers can pay a token amount of Rs. 2,000 for a refundable VIP Pass, which can be used to buy a new Galaxy flagship with 'priority delivery.' Buyers will also get a Smart Clear Cover worth Rs. 3,849 for free.

Process Here's how to pre-order your next Galaxy S21 phone

Head to Samsung's pre-order page, click on the 'Pre-reserve Now' button, and pay the token amount of Rs. 2,000 for the VIP Pass. When the S21 series goes on sale, you can buy your preferred handset and this token amount will be deducted from your final bill. You can also cancel the VIP Pass any time before use for a 100% refund.

Design and display What do we know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an IP68 rating. The S21 and S21+ will have a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, respectively, while the S21 Ultra will bear a 6.8-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with S Pen support. The handsets will also offer a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S21 and S21+ will offer a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Up front, they will get a 10MP selfie snapper. The S21 Ultra will sport a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, a 10MP periscope zoom camera, and a laser autofocus unit. For selfies, it will have a 40MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21 line-up will draw power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will house 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and run on Android 11-based One UI 3. The trio should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?