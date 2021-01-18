This week Apple extended the free service program for 13-inch MacBook Pro owners affected by defective displays. The program provides coverage for eligible notebooks for a period of five years in total. An Apple representative confirmed the program's validity in India with us. The service program covers all MacBook Pro notebooks, sold between October 2016 and February 2018, affected by LCD backlight issues.

Good news Apple explicitly lists eligible devices and faults covered

Under the new repair program, Apple will fix display issues plaguing 13-inch MacBook Pros. The notebooks eligible for this program have either two or four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Both variants belong to the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Eligible MacBook Pros include those exhibiting bright vertical areas along the entire bottom of the screen in addition to those with total backlight failure.

Extension New program extends eligibility period from 4 to 5 years

According to Apple Support, the free service covers eligible MacBook Pro devices for five years from purchase or three years from the beginning of this program, whichever is longer. The program promises free repair for affected users. Apple will also refund the service bill if customers have already paid for fixing the flexgate issues prior to the program.

Flexgate Flexgate revisited: Short display cable is the root cause

The 2016 MacBook Pro notebooks are known to be plagued by the issue dubbed as flexgate. The short display ribbon cable has been isolated as the problematic component which, iFixit explains, wears out with repeated opening and closing of the notebook. Apple has since fixed the issue by using a longer ribbon cable in the 2018 series of MacBook Pros and onwards.

Poor QA Apple's lack of foresight and testing has cost it dearly