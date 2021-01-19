Last updated on Jan 19, 2021, 12:35 am

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A52 5G smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest update, it has been spotted on China's TENAA certification site with the model number SM-A5260, hinting at its imminent launch. Though the listing doesn't reveal any specifications, it is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, 15W fast-charging support, and 64MP quad rear cameras.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to feature an aluminium-plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an on-screen fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will sport a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will likely boot Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a battery with 15W fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

