Samsung Galaxy A52 5G appears on TENAA certification siteLast updated on Jan 19, 2021, 12:35 am
Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A52 5G smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest update, it has been spotted on China's TENAA certification site with the model number SM-A5260, hinting at its imminent launch.
Though the listing doesn't reveal any specifications, it is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, 15W fast-charging support, and 64MP quad rear cameras.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: At a glance
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to feature an aluminium-plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an on-screen fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will sport a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It will likely boot Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a battery with 15W fast-charging support.
The device should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the price?
At present, the official launch and pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G are unknown. However, looking at the expected specifications and features, it is likely to cost under Rs. 40,000.